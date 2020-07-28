Local 

HM exchange Eid greetings over phone with the King of Bahrain

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings over phone with His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

His Majesty expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to HM King Hamad, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this blessed occasion while HM and the brotherly people of Bahrain have achieved further progress and prosperity and all Muslims plentiful bounties and blessings.

On his turn, the King Hamad expressed his sincere greetings and best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty, praying for the return of this blessed occasion while the Omani people have achieved their aspirations of further progress and prosperity, and the Arab and Islamic nations blessing, bounties and prosperity. — ONA

