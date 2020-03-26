HM donates OMR 10 million to fight Covid-19

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik presided over the meeting of the Supreme Committee in charge of dealing with Covid-19 on Thursday.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik emphasized that the Sultanate’s government will harness all its potentials to face the pandemic. This can not be done unless people stand shoulder to shoulder and adhere to decisions and instructions issued by the committee.

His Majesty also directed bodies concerned to follow stringent procedures against violators who carelessly spread the virus.

As part of HM’s personal support to curb this pandemic, an amount of 10 million rials will be given dedicated to this matter. HM also hailed all initiatives launched by the private sector and individuals to back the government’s efforts. HM thanked the members of the committee for the tireless efforts.

Photo: Mohammed Mustafa