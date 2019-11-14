HM Cup hockey final on November 21

The Ministry of Sports Affairs and Oman Hockey Association (OHA) unveiled the latest preparations for the final match of the HM Cup hockey championship which is scheduled to be played on November 21 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. The details of the oldest sport competition in the Sultanate was announced in a press meet held at the Ministry premises in presence of Fahad Abdullah al Raisi, Director of Sports Development and Welfare at Ministry of Sports Affairs, and Dr Khamis al Rahbi, General Secretary at OHA, and other officials.

Al Raisi stated that the supervising committee of the final match of the HM Cup began its tasks to complete all the logistics and technical preparations prior the kick-off of the match. “The media campaign of the final match will begin on Sunday to promote further about the event. Also, our target from this campaign is to increase the fans crowd in the concluding match. One of the new initiative is to contact with the Muscat schools to confirm attendance of the students in the match,” he said.

Al Nasr, Seeb, Ahli Sidab, Sohar, Al Salam and Salalah are competing for the semifinal spots as the round concludes on Thursday.

The semifinals will be held on November 17.

SURPRISE PRIZES FOR FANS

The officials announced that many prizes and surprises will be waiting for the fans who will be present at the concluding match of the coveted cup. As many as 100 vouchers and coupons from the sponsors will be distributed for the fans before and during the match.

Al Obaidani Shops, Auto Sport and Muwasalat provided many facilities and coupons for the spectators to encourage them for their presence in the event.

“One of the new ideas which will be implemented from Sunday is that to show some videos about the previous rounds of this edition of the HM Cup on the Mwasalat buses. Also, the transport sponsor will provide transportation for the fans of both the teams in the final to the venue. In addition to that, the ministry started communication with the small and medium enterprises to have some food trucks in a dedicated zone,” the director of Sports Development and Welfare said.

On the other hand, Dr Khamis al Rahbi appreciated the continuous support from the Ministry of Sports Affairs for the HM Cup and other hockey competitions.

“As many as eleven clubs took part at this edition of the HM Cup. All the teams distributed into three groups. Six teams advanced to the final rounds as Al Nasr, Seeb, Ahli Sidab, Sohar, Al Salam and Salalah secured their spot in this round,” Al Rahbi said.

The OHA has implemented the VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system in this tournament.

“The new system is helping the umpires to officiate the matches without mistakes. Omani umpires will officiate the final match and this step is to support the national referees to grow and develop,” Al Rahbi added.