HM confers Orders of Merit, Commendation on some Omani citizens

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday conferred the Order of Merit, First Class, and the Order of Commendation for Distinguished Civil Service, Second Class, to a number of Omani citizens in recognition of their praiseworthy efforts and contribution in different fields.

His Majesty the Sultan conferred the Order of Merit, First Class, to Honorable Dr Aisha bint Hamad al Darmakiya, researcher Ali bin Ahmed al Shihri and Dr Ali bin Faraj al Katheeri.

His Majesty the Sultan also conferred the Order of Commendation for Distinguished Civil Service, Second Class, to Bioba bint Ali al Sabriya, Dr Hilal bin Said al Hajri and Ibrahim bin Ali bin Qambar al Ajmi.

The medals were presented by Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi, Minister of Diwan of Royal court, when he received the dignitaries at his office on Monday. –ONA

