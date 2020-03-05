Main 

HM confers medals on senior officers

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander conferred Royal Commendation and Excellent Service Medals on senior officers of  the Ministry of Defense, Sultan Armed Forces (SAF) and Royal Guard of Oman (RGO).

