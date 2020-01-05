HM confers Excellent Service, Royal Commendation medals

NIZWA: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred Royal Commendation and Excellent Service Medals on senior officers of the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

Shaikh Al Fadhl bin Mohammed al Harthy, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, pinned the medals during a ceremony held at the Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences on the occasion of ROP Day.

Shaikh Al Harthy congratulated the officers on this occasion. He said that this honouring stems from His Majesty’s keenness to appreciate the constant efforts of the ROP personnel to develop this dear homeland under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the Supreme Commander.

Shaikh Al Harthy also pinned competency medals on ROP senior officers. He also honoured long-service officers. — ONA

