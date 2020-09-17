Main 

HM condoles Ruler of Umm Al Quwain

Oman Observer

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on the demise of Shaikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed al Mualla.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace and grant Shaikh al Mualla and his family patience. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7931 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Gloves, masks mandatory for Mawelah market shoppers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Gloves, masks mandatory for Mawelah market shoppers

This cooking oil to be withdrawn from Oman stores

Oman Observer Comments Off on This cooking oil to be withdrawn from Oman stores

Sayyid Fahd receives Turkish Deputy PM

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sayyid Fahd receives Turkish Deputy PM