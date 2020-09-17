HM condoles Ruler of Umm Al Quwain

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of condolences to Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ruler of Umm Al Quwain on the demise of Shaikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed al Mualla.

In the cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the bereaved’s soul in peace and grant Shaikh al Mualla and his family patience. –ONA