Front Stories Head stories 

His Majesty’s health stable

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Diwan of Royal Court issued a statement on His Majesty Sultan Qaboos’s health on Tuesday. “His Majesty Sultan Qaboos is in stable condition, thanks and praise be to the Almighty Allah, and is continuing the programme of prescribed treatment. His Majesty the Sultan, May the Almighty Allah protect him, expresses his deep thanks and appreciation to the noble people of Oman, all over the beloved homeland, for their heartfelt sentiments, sincere wishes and for rallying of support around their leadership. His Majesty the Sultan prays to the Almighty Allah to protect Oman and its loyal people and to grant them further progress and prosperity so that the triumphant march of development will attain its planned goals, God willing.”  — ONA

You May Also Like

Mountain areas may see sub-zero temperature

Lakshmi Kothaneth Comments Off on Mountain areas may see sub-zero temperature

Sultanate to host region’s first nature reserve for stargazing

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Sultanate to host region’s first nature reserve for stargazing

Municipality cracks down on unhygienic water refilling

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Municipality cracks down on unhygienic water refilling