His Majesty's condolences to Bahrain conveyed

Oman Observer

Prince Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, received at Sakhir Air Base in Manama on Saturday afternoon His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahar al Said, Special Envoy to His Majesty the Sultan, and his delegation. During the meeting, HH Sayyid Fatik conveyed condolences and sympathy of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on the death of Prince Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa. HH Sayyid Fatik was accompanied by an official delegation comprising HH Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd al Said, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs and Abdullah bin Rashid al Medailwi, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Bahrain. — ONA

