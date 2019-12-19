His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives written message from President of Tajikistan

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Sid received a written message from President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan. The message was received by Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council Ministers when he received on Thursday Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and his accompanying delegation.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan conveyed greetings of the President of Tajikistan and best wishes to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and to the Omani peoples steadfast growth and prosperity. From his side, Sayyid Fahd asked Sirojiddin Muhriddin to convey greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos to the President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan and to the friendly peoples of Tajikistan further progress. The message related cooperation enhancement between the Sultanate and Tajikistan.

The meeting was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, and Zubaydov Zubaydullo, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Sultanate.

