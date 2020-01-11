His Majesty Sultan Haitham takes oath

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimur was sworn in as new Sultan of on Saturday at a joint session of the Council of Oman and the Defence Council, on Saturday.

After taking the oath, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq gave a statement in which said: “Allah Almighty had preordained for us to miss the best and the most purified man His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur. A man who cannot be described by words, a man whose achievements cannot be counted. He has built a modern state with a strong legislation, a robust infrastructure and a socio-economic system that is based on justice and sustainable development as well as increasing production and diversified sources of income. All this have leveraged citizens’ livelihood and built firm educational structures.”

His Majesty Sultan Haitham said the words fall short to mourn a great Sultan like him yet our sole solace and the only thing by which to remember him is to follow in his prudent method walking on his road with firm determination towards the future.

In foreign policy, we will follow the footsteps of our late Sultan stressing on the basics he laid down for the Sultanate’s foreign policy based on the principles of co-existence between nations, good neighborhood, non-interference and the respect of the sovereignty of states. We are determined to remain as the world has known us during the time of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur calling for and contributing to solving disputes by peaceful means, His Majesty Sultan Haitham said.

Regionally, we will continue pushing the march of cooperation with our brothers the leaders of the GCC states. On the Arab level, we will continue to support the Arab League and cooperate with our brothers the leaders of the Arab countries to achieve the goals of the Arab League, to improve our citizens’ lives to distance the region from conflicts as well as work towards economic integration to fulfill the aspirations of the Arab peoples.

Oman will continue with its role as an active member of the United Nations respecting its charter and working with the member states to achieve international peace and to spread economic well-being. We will build our relations based on the legacy of the late Sultan, may Allah the Almighty have mercy on him, in terms of commitment to the principles of friendship and cooperation with all nations and respect to the charters, conventions and agreements which we have signed with various countries and organisations, His Majesty Sultan Haitham said in his statement.

After delivering his statement, His Majesty Sultan Haitham received congratulations on the occasion of his coronation as the Sultan of Oman from Their Highnesses the members of the Royal family, ministers, advisors, senior civilian and military officials, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura.

The Royal anthem was eventually played and the artillery fired 21-gun salute in greetings to His Majesty. — ONA