His Majesty sends condolences to Lebanese President

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a message of condolence to General Michel Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, for the victims of the explosion in Beirut Port on Tuesday.

“His Majesty conveyed his sincere condolences to President Aoun, the families of the victims, and the Lebanese people, praying to God Almighty that the victims may be blessed with divine mercy. He wished a speedy recovery of the injured,” the statement said.

 

 

