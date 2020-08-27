His Majesty receives US Secretary of State

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik gave an audience at Al Barakah Palace to Michael Pompeo, Secretary of State of the United States of America (USA), who paid a short visit to the Sultanate this morning.

The audience reviewed aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the Sultanate and the USA within the framework of the strong relations binding the two countries, in addition to reviewing matters of mutual interest between the two sides.

The audience was attended by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Leslie M. Tsou, USA Ambassador to the Sultanate and the delegation accompanying the guest. ONA