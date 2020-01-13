His Majesty receives Saudi King

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour received at Al Alam Palace on Monday the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and his accompanying delegation, who arrived here to offer condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

While meeting His Majesty the Sultan, the Saudi King expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience. He also prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant His Majesty success to continue leading the march initiated by the late Sultan.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his delegation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect him and the brotherly Saudi people against all harms.

During his short visit to the Sultanate, King Salman was received and seen off by HH Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, and Sayyid Ahmed bin Hilal al Busaidy, Sultanate’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

His Majesty the Sultan also received Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid al Nuaimi, member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of Ajman, Shaikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council, and their accompanying delegations, who arrived here to offer condolences.

While meeting His Majesty the Sultan, members of the Emirati delegation expressed their sincere condolences and deep sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to rest the deceased’s soul in peace in paradise, and grant His Majesty, the Royal family and the Omani people patience.

On his turn, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation for their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy, praying to the Almighty Allah to protect them and the brotherly UAE people against all harms. — ONA

