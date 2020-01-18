His Majesty receives phone call from Erdoğan

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur received a phone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey.

The Turkish president expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, may Allah the Almighty rest his soul in peace.

The president wished His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq success in continuing the blessed march of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and in leading the people of Oman towards more progress and prosperity wishing further development of the friendship relations between the Sultanate and Turkey.

On his part, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the president for his noble feelings and sincere condolences praying to Allah the Almighty to prevent the president and the friendly Turkish people from harm hoping that the relations between the two countries see more development. ONA