Main 

His Majesty receives phone call from Erdoğan

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur received a phone call from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey.

The Turkish president expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, may Allah the Almighty rest his soul in peace.

The president wished His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq success in continuing the blessed march of the late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos and in leading the people of Oman towards more progress and prosperity wishing further development of the friendship relations between the Sultanate and Turkey.

On his part, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation to the president for his noble feelings and sincere condolences praying to Allah the Almighty to prevent the president and the friendly Turkish people from harm hoping that the relations between the two countries see more development. ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4984 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oman plans 1,200MW clean-coal power project

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman plans 1,200MW clean-coal power project

Oman oil price spike to shore up sentiment

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Oman oil price spike to shore up sentiment

20 women arrested for indecent behaviour

Oman Observer Comments Off on 20 women arrested for indecent behaviour