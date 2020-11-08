His Majesty receives credentials of ambassadors

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik received separately at Al Barakah Palace on Sunday morning credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors. Dr Kim Chang Kyu, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, accredited to the Sultanate.

Christian Brunmayr, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Alexander Van der Bellen of the Republic of Austria, accredited to the Sultanate.

Mohammed Yarqi, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, accredited to the Sultanate.

Imelda Macapundag Panolong, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Rodrigo Duterte of the Republic of the Philippines, accredited to the Sultanate.

Maria Luisa, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of King Felipe VI of the Kingdom of Spain, accredited to the Sultanate.

Ali Najafi-Khoshroudi, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Hassan Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran, accredited to the Sultanate.

Andreas Nikolaides, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus, accredited to the Sultanate.

Mohammed Arzan Jawhan, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia, accredited to the Sultanate.

Amjad Jamil al Quhaiwi, extraordinary and plenipotentiary Ambassador of King Abdallah II of the Kingdom of Jordan, accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of the leaders of their respective countries along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their sincere efforts to promote relations of their countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their respective countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of Interior, the Foreign Minister, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. — ONA

