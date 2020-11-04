His Majesty receives ambassadors’ credentials

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik received separately at Al Barakah Palace on Wednesday credentials of a number of ambassadors of the sisterly and friendly countries accredited to the Sultanate.

His Majesty received credentials of the following ambassadors:

Jose Marcos, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Dr Jair Bolsonaro of the Federative Republic of Brazil, accredited to the Sultanate.

Haji Sulaini bin Haji Said, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, accredited to the Sultanate.

Mohammed Ahmed Fahmi Ghoneim, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, accredited to the Sultanate.

Ayse Sozen Usluer, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey, accredited to the Sultanate.

Dr Tibor Szatmari, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Janos Ader of the Republic of Hungary, accredited to the Sultanate.

Najmedin Muhametali, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Kassym Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, accredited to the Sultanate.

Shaikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman bin Mohammed al Thani, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, accredited to the Sultanate.

Leslie M Tsou, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA), accredited to the Sultanate.

During the side meetings with His Majesty the Sultan, the ambassadors conveyed greetings of leaders of their countries along with their best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people continuous progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty. They also expressed their great honour and utmost delight to present their credentials before His Majesty the Sultan. They affirmed to exert their sincere efforts to promote relations of their countries with the Sultanate in various domains in a manner that serves the joint interests of the Omani people and their countries’ peoples.

His Majesty the Sultan welcomed the ambassadors, expressing his thanks for their leaders’ greetings and best wishes. His Majesty affirmed to them that they would receive all support from His Majesty, the Government and the Omani people to facilitate carrying out their duties.

The credentials’ presentation ceremony was attended by the Minister of Interior, the Foreign Minister, the Head of the Royal Protocols, the Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman and the Military Aides to His Majesty the Sultan. –ONA

