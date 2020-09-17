HM the Sultan chairs Covid-19 Supreme Committee meeting

Salalah: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik presided over a meeting of the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic at Bait Al Maamourah in Salalah on Thursday.

At the outset of the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his great satisfaction with the government’s handling of the pandemic and its numerous impacts on various sectors. He reaffirmed that government efforts in this regard aim primarily at protecting citizens and residents from this serious disease.

The government efforts, he added, also seek to ensure that institutions of the State continue to render their services and support the national economy by all means that ensure the sustainability of private sector’s activities and performance.

His Majesty the Sultan was briefed about developments of the pandemic—the increase in cases of infection at the local and global levels, as well as scientific breakthroughs aimed at developing a vaccine to prevent infection with the virus.

His Majesty the Sultan also studied the epidemiological situation of the Sultanate and tremendous efforts exerted by the health sector to contain it. In this context, he pledged “more support to this sector so that it could shoulder the noble roles entrusted to it.”

His Majesty the Sultan also commanded that all public and private establishments have to follow novel, innovative styles to strike a balance between health necessities and sustainability of services and activities.

At the conclusion of the meeting, His Majesty Sultan Haitham voiced his thanks and appreciation for all establishments that address Coronavirus pandemic in the Sultanate. He reiterated that the government of the Sultanate will continue to combat the pandemic in full force.

His Majesty the Sultan prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant quick recovery to all patients infected with this disease and to spare all mankind its perils “so that it (humanity) would resume its progress towards wider horizons of development and prosperity.” –ONA

Photos by Mohammed Mustafa

