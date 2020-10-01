His Majesty offers condolences on death of Sheikh Sabah

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and his accompanying delegation on Thursday offered condolences to Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmed al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, Al Sabah Ruling Family, and the brotherly people of Kuwait on the death of the forgiven, by the will of Allah, the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al-Sabah, when Sheikh Nawaf received His Majesty the Sultan at the Emiri Airport this afternoon.

During the meeting, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere and heartfelt sympathies on the immense loss of the departed Emir, praying to the Almighty Allah to have mercy on his soul, to rest him in peace in the heavens, and grant Al Sabah Family and the brotherly people of Kuwait fortitude to bear the loss.

In his turn, the Emir of Kuwait expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for His Majesty the Sultan, and his accompanying delegation for their ardent sentiments. He prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect His Majesty the Sultan, grant him continued good health, and spare the Omani people from all harm.

His Majesty the Sultan was accompanied during condolence offering by an official delegation that included Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, Sayyid Fatik bin Fahar al-Said, Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan, Sayyid Taimour bin Asa’ad al-Said, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman, Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al-Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, Gen. Sultan bin Mohammed al-Nu’amani, Minister of the Royal Office, Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi, Minister of Interior, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister, Dr. Hamad bin Said al-Oufi, Head of the Private Office, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al-Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, Dr. Abdullah bin Nassir al Harrasi, Minister of Information, Qais bin Mohammed al-Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Dr. Saleh bin A’amir al-Kharousi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to the State of Kuwait. ONA