His Majesty issues two Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Monday issued two Royal decrees, reading as follows:

Royal Decree No.32/2020 amends some provisions of the Law on Combating Communicable Diseases.

Article (1) stipulates that the amendments attached to this decree shall be applied to the aforementioned Law on Combating Communicable Diseases promulgated under Royal Decree No.73/92.

Article (2) cancels all that contradicts the attached amendments or contravenes their provisions.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on the day following its date of publication.

Royal Decree No.33/2020 amends some of the Provisions Attached to Royal Decree No. 15/2015 on conducting the electronic census of Population, Residences and Establishments 2020.

Article (1) replaces the text of Article (2) of the Provisions Attached to Royal Decree No. 15/2015 on conducting Electronic Census of Population, Residences, and Establishments 2020 by the text below:

“Article (2) states that a Supreme National Commission for Census shall be formed under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior and with the following officials as members:

“Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning (also as Deputy Chairman), the Minister of Housing, the Minister of Manpower, the Minister of Health, the Minister of Education, the Minister of State and Governor of Muscat, the Minister of Social Development, the Inspector-General of Police and Customs, the Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, the Minister of Information, the Minister of Technology and Communications, the Minister of State and Governor of Musandam, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Planning, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Statistics and Information and the Director-General of Census Project (also as Rapporteur).”

Article (2) cancels all that contradicts this decree.

Article (3) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.