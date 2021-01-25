His Majesty issues three Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Monday issued three Royal decrees reading as follows:

Royal Decree No 12/2021 regulates/restructures the Defence Council.

Article (1) stipulates that the Defence Council shall be restructured under the chairmanship of the Sultan, the Supreme Commander, and with the following as members:

· The Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs.

· The Minister of the Royal Office, Head of Office of the Supreme Commander.

· The Head of Liaison and Coordination at the Royal Office.

· The Head of the Internal Security Service.

· The Inspector-General of Police and Customs.

· The Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

Article (2) stipulates that, the Defence Council, without prejudice to its other specializations/functions stated in laws and Royal decrees, will specialize in reviewing all issues related to safeguarding and defending the Sultanate’s safety and will convene when it is deemed necessary to declare the State of Public Mobilization.

Article (3) cancels Royal Decree No 105/96 on the Defence Council, as well as all that contradicts this decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article (4) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 13/2021 regulates/restructures the National Security Council.

Article (1) stipulates that the National Security Council shall be restructured under the chairmanship of the Sultan, the Supreme Commander, and the following as members:

· The Minister of Royal Office, Head of Office of the Supreme Commander.

· The Head of Liaison and Coordination at the Royal Office.

· The Head of the Internal Security Service.

· The Inspector-General of Police and Customs.

· The Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces.

The Council may call for the attendance of whomever it might consider appropriate other than its members.

Article (2) states that the National Security Council specializes in all issues related to national security.

Article (3) states that the National Security Council shall convene under the chairmanship of the Sultan, the Supreme Commander, in cases he deems necessary. Otherwise, it convenes under the chairmanship of the Minister of Royal Office, Head of Office of the Supreme Commander.

Article (4) stipulates that the National Security Council shall have a Secretary-General to be appointed by a Royal decree.

Article (5) states that the National Security Council shall be assisted by a Secretariat General that reports to the Royal Office and a number of committees reporting to the council.

It also states the Minister of Royal Office, Head of the Office of the Supreme Commander, shall issue a decision to regulate the functions of the Secretariat General and specializations of the Secretary-General, besides the formation of the committees and determination of their specializations.

Article (6) cancels Royal Decree No 63/2003 on the National Security Council, as well as all that contradicts this decree or contravenes its provisions.

Article (7) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue.

Royal Decree No 14/2021 on Military Promotions and Appointments.

Article (1) promotes Brigadier Nasser Saleh Saud al Maawali to the rank of Major General and appoints him as Secretary General of the National Security Council in the Royal Office.

Article (2) promotes Brigadier Sulaiman Khalid Sulaiman al Zakwani to the rank of Major General and appoints him as Secretary General of the Military Affairs in the Royal Office.

Article (3) promotes Brigadier Salim Ali Badr al Hosni to the rank of Major General and appoints him as Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman.

Article (4) promotes Brigadier Mussalam Mohammed Taman Jaabob to the rank of Major General and appoints him as Commander of the Sultan’s Special Force.

Article (5) appoints Major General Abdullah Ali Hamad al Harthy as Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations.

Article (6) promotes Brigadier Khalifa Ali Nasser al Siyabi to the rank of Major General and appoints him as Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

Article (7) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced on its date of issue. –ONA