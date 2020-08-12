His Majesty issues seven Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik issued seven Royal Decrees on Tuesday.

Royal Decree No 75/2020 is regarding the state’s administrative apparatus.

Royal Decree 76/2020 establishes the University of Technology and Applied Sciences.

Royal Decree 77/2020 adjust the name of Public Authority for Consumer Protection (PACP) to Consumer Protection Authority.

Royal Decree 78/2020 amends the name of the Electricity and Water Regulatory Authority to the Public Services Regulatory Authority.

Royal Decree 79/2020 defines the specialties of the Ministry of Education and approves its organizational structure.

Royal Decree 80/2020 approves the organizational structure of the Ministry of Health.

Royal Decree 81/2020 appoints new undersecretaries of ministries and officials.

HM appoints Saleem bin Ali al Hakamani as chairperson of Consumer Protection Authority with a special grade.

HM appoints Mansoor Talib al Hinai as Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Authority.

HM appoints Mohammed Said Khalfan Al Maamari as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

HM appoints Dr Fatima Mohammed al Ajmia as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for the Administrative and Financial Affairs.

HM appoints Eng Omar Hamdan al Ismaili as Chairman of the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority.

HM appoints Said Hamed Said al Rubei as Vice-Chancellor of the Technology and Applied Sciences University.