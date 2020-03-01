Front Stories Local 

His Majesty issues 10 Royal Decrees

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik on Sunday issued 10 Royal Decrees as follows:

1- Royal Decree No (4/2020), promulgating the Internal Security Service law.

2- Royal Decree No (5/2020), amending the Civil Defence law.

3- Royal Decree No (6/2020), regarding the Supreme Committee for National Day Celebrations.

4- Royal Decree No (7/2020), appointing His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr al Said as a Special Envoy to His Majesty the Sultan.

5- Royal Decree No (8/2020), appointing Sayyid Mansour bin Majid bin Taimur as a Special Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan.

6- Royal Decree No (9/2020), appointing Salem bin Mohammad al Mahrouqi as a Minister of Heritage and Culture.

7- Royal Decree No (10/2020), granting Sabaa bin Hamdan al Saadi as a Secretary-General of the National Committee for Celebrations with the rank of Minister.

8- Royal Decree No (11/2020), appointing Sayyid Said bin Sultan bin Yarub al Busaidi as an Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Arts Affairs.

9- Royal Decree No (12/2020), appointing Faisal bin Hamoud bin Nasr al Busaidi as an Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court with Special grade.

10- Royal Decree No  (13/2020), appointing Khalid bin Salem bin Mohammad al Ghassani as an Adviser at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture.

