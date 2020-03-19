His Majesty greets Tunisia President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has sent a cable of greetings to President Kais Saied of the Republic of Tunisia on the occasion of his country’s Independence Anniversary. In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his best wishes of good health, happiness and a long life to President Saied, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on him to achieve aspirations of further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Tunisia. — ONA

