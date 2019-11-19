His Majesty greeted by world leaders on 49th National Day

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos has received more cables of greetings on the occasion of the 49th Glorious National Day from leaders of the sisterly and friendly countries, as well as heirs apparent and heads of governments.

In their cables, the well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations along with best wishes of good health and happiness to His Majesty the Sultan, praying to Allah the Almighty to protect His Majesty and grant him a long life, and for the return of happy occasions on him and the Omani people for many years to come while the Omanis enjoy further aspirations under His Majesty’s wise leadership. His Majesty replied to the well-wishers on this glorious occasion. His Majesty expressed his utmost thanks and appreciation for their sincere greetings, best wishes and noble feelings. His Majesty prayed to Allah the Almighty to perpetuate health and well-being on them, and for the return of happy occasions on them to achieve aspirations of progress, prosperity and welfare for peoples of their countries.

His Majesty the Sultan received cables of greetings from King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saud Arabia, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain, Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Jabir al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, King Abdallah II of Jordan, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Kais Saied of Tunisia, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, President Dr Bashar al Assad of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi of Egypt, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, President Mohammad Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh, President Roche Marc Kaburi of Burkina Faso, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan, King Felipe VI of Spain, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Head of the Commonwealth, King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, King Carl XVI Gustaf of the Kingdom of Sweden, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Emperor Naruhito Emperor of Japan, President Michael Daniel Higgins of Ireland, President Sergio Mattarella of the Italian Republic, President Sahle-Work Zewde of the Ethiopia, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, President Donald Trump of the United States of America, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of the Portuguese Republic, President Dr Andrzej Duda of Poland, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka, President Halimah Yacob of Singapore, President Ueli Maurer of the Swiss Confederation, President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, President Nicos Anastasiades of the Republic of Cyprus, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of the Republic of Croatia, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, President Dr Janos Ader of the Republic of Hungary, President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria, Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister, Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed al Qasmi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, Shaikh Humaid bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Ajman, Shaikh Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Fujairah, Shaikh Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council, Ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, Prince Salman bin Hamad al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad al Thani, Deputy Emir of Qatar, Shaikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Ammar bin Humaid al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Shaikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, Shaikh Ahmed bin Sultan al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim bin Sultan al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Shaikh Nasser bin Rashid al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, Emir Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, Prime Minister, Minister of Interior of Qatar, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Prime Minister of Iraq, Shaikha Hasina Wazed, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Prayuth Chan-ocha, Prime Minister of Thailand, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary.

HM also received cables of greetings from senior international figures, their Highnesses, ministers, advisers, commanders of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, Royal Oman Police and other security units, members of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura, under-secretaries, Omani ambassadors, heads of the diplomatic corps in the Sultanate, representatives of the international organisations and bodies, shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens. — ONA