His Majesty greet the nation on Eid al Fitr

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has extended his greetings to the Omani people and expatriates residing in the Sultanate, the Arab, and Muslim umma on the advent of the blessed Eid Al Fitr, 1441 AH.

His Majesty prayed to Allah the Almighty to accept their good deeds and to return this occasion and similar ones while they enjoy good health and safety.

His Majesty expressed his appreciation for all the efforts exerted and the measures taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 and mitigate its health, social and economic repercussions.

His Majesty commended everyone for their cooperation with the relevant authorities, calling upon citizens and expatriates to continue their cooperation and solidarity in tackling the pandemic witnessed by the Sultanate and the whole world and calling for full compliance with the guidelines and instructions issued by competent authorities.

His Majesty underscored the keenness of the wise government with all its sectors to ensure a dignified livelihood for all those living on the dear land of Oman.

May Allah the Almighty safeguard His Majesty, the Omani people and everyone living on the Omani territory, and save the country and the world from all harm and evil. — ONA