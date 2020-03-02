His Majesty gives audience to UK Foreign Secretary

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik gave an audience at Al Alam Palace on Monday afternoon to Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom (UK). The audience discussed aspects of the existing bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries within the framework of the strong relations binding them. It also touched on matters of common interest. The audience was attended by Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, Hamish Cowell, UK Ambassador to the Sultanate, and the delegation accompanying the guest.

