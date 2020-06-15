His Majesty congratulates King of Morocco

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the success of his recent surgical operation.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to King Mohammed VI, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him permanent health, wellbeing and a long life to continue achieving further aspirations of progress and prosperity for the brotherly Moroccan people under his wise leadership. –ONA