His Majesty congratulates King of Morocco

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of his birthday.

In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan expressed his sincere congratulations along with his best wishes of good health, wellbeing and a long life to King Mohammed VI, praying to Allah the Almighty for the return of this and similar occasions on King Mohammed at a time the brotherly Moroccan people has achieved aspirations of progress and prosperity. –ONA

