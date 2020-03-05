HIS Majesty confers medals on defence personnel

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, has granted medals of Excellent Service and Royal Commendation on a number of officers, non-commissioned officers and cadets of the Ministry of Defence, the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) and the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) in appreciation for their sincere service to the nation.

Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, conferred the medals on the honoured personnel at Bait Al Falaj Camp.

Sayyid Badr congratulated the officers and cadets, praising them and urging them to exert more efforts to promote their country’s status under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Nasser al Rasbi, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO), Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), Maj Gen Khalifa bin Abdullah al Junaibi, Commander of the Royal Guard of Oman (RGO) and Maj Gen Salim bin Musallam Qattan, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC). — ONA

