His Majesty approves results of E-Census 2020

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has approved the results of the electronic census of population, housing, and establishments 2020. The Sultanate’s population is 4, 471, 148 as of December 12, 2020.

This was revealed as His Majesty the Sultan met with the president and members of the Supreme National Committee for the Electronic Census. His Majesty expressed his satisfaction with the success of the census project and its completion according to what was planned, stressing the importance of data and indicators provided by the results of the census for Oman Vision 2040 and development planning in all sectors in the Sultanate.

His Majesty expressed his deep appreciation to the Supreme National Committee for the Census and the committees emanating from it for the efforts made to make this national work a success in the various governorates of the Sultanate, and for all governmental and private institutions and for citizens and residents for their good cooperation with the requirements of the census.