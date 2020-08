His Majesty appoints new ministers, creates new ministries

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Tuesday issued Royal Decree 111/2020 on the formation of the Council of Ministers.

Here is the list of Ministers

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Sultan bin Salem bin Saeed al Habsi – Minister of Finance

Engineer Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed al Maawali – Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology

Dr. Ahmed bin Muhammad bin Obaid al-Saeedi – Minister of Health

Salem bin Mohammed bin Saeed al Mahrouqi – Minister of Heritage and Tourism

Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed bin Nasser al-Shaibania –Minister of Education

Dr Abdullah Nasser bin Khalifa al-Harrasi – Minister of Information

Dr Mahad bin Saeed bin Ali Baouin, Minister of Labour

Dr. Saeed bin Muhammad bin Ahmed al Saqri – Minister of Economy

Qais bin al-Yousuf Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion

HH Sayyid Dhi al Yazan bin Haitham bin Tariq al Said – Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth

Sheikh Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Abdullah al Salmi – Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs

Dr Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif al-Rumhi – Minister of Energy and Minerals

Sayyid Saud bin Hilal bin Hamad al Busaidi –Minister of State and Governor of Muscat

Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad bin Saeed al-Saeedi – Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs

Sayyid Muhammad bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidi – Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar

Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed bin Ibrahim al Busaidi – Minister of State and Governor of Musandam

His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said – Deputy Prime Minister for Council of Ministers

His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur al Said – Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs

Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal bin Saud al Busaidi – Minister of the Diwan of the Royal Court

Lieutenant General Sultan bin Muhammad al-Nu’mani – Minister of the Royal Office

Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal bin Saeed Al Busaidi – Minister of Interior

Dr Saud bin Hamoud bin Ahmed al Habsi – Minister of Agricultural, Fisheries and Water Resources

Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed bin Mubarak al-Shueili – Minister of Housing and Urban Planning

Dr. Rahma bint Ibrahim bin Saeed al Mahrouqi – Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation

Laila bint Ahmed bin Awad al Najjar, Minister of Social Development