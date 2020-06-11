Front Stories Head stories Main 

Before HM, Oman Investment Authority’s head takes office oath

Oman Observer

Muscat: Before His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the Head of Oman Investment Institution, Abdulsalam bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al-Murshidi, took the oath of office at Al Barakah Palace on Thursday.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik had earlier issued a Royal Decree, No 61/2020, on the establishment of the Oman Investment Authority.

His Majesty also issued Royal Decree No 62/2020 appointing a Head for the Oman Investment Authority.

Article 1) of the above-mentioned Royal Decree appointed Abdulsalam bin Mohammed bin Abdullah al Murshdi as a Head of the Oman Investment Authority, with the rank of a Minister.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 6749 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Five injured in South Batinah shop fire: PACDA

Oman Observer Comments Off on Five injured in South Batinah shop fire: PACDA

No immediate increase in oil output: Opec

Oman Observer Comments Off on No immediate increase in oil output: Opec

New artifacts found at archaeological site

Amal Al Riyami Comments Off on New artifacts found at archaeological site