Higher Education Ministry launches online certificate equivalency service

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, has launched an electronic service whereby applicants can get their certificates attested. The e-copy, to be applied for online, will substitute the paper copy that was issued by the ministry earlier.

The electronic equivalency service is a step forward in the government’s efforts to shift to electronic transformation and provide a satisfactory user experience through the streamlining of procedures.

Data from the annual report of the Department of Qualification Equivalence and Accreditation 2020 shows that, from January to December 2020, the ministry’s electronic system (Asas) received about 12,321 attestation applications for the verification of qualifications obtained abroad, less by 24.1% compared to such applications filed in 2019 (which stood at 16,235). This is attributed to the global prevalence of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic which compelled many countries to suspend studies last year and later shift to online learning.

Now that the service is digitalized, the designated working team hopes to clear all pending applications in record time.