Higher education minister meets director of GCC-NQAHE

Muscat: Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, met at her office on Monday with Badr bin Saif al Kindi, Director of GCC Network for Quality Assurance in in Higher Education (GCC-NQAHE).

The two parties discussed activating areas of joint cooperation between the Ministry and GCC-NQAHE, in addition to addressing GCC-NQAHE strategic plan, which was recently approved by the GCC Secretariat General. –ONA