High speed internet launched in Jabal Akhdhar

Oman Broadband Company (OBC) has launched high speed internet in Jabal Akhdhar at an event in Anantara Resort on Sunday. Said bin Abdullah al Mantheri (pictured left), CEO of OBC, and other invitees were present on the occasion. The audience was briefed on the project’s execution processes and areas covered by the service. This OBC’s step is part of a plan to set up fibre optic network throughout the Sultanate and implement the National Broadband Strategy. The project, which took 10 months to implement, was implemented along with the extension of the water network in Jabal Akhdhar, which is being implemented by the Public Authority for Water to reduce cost and time.

