MUSCAT: Oman Broadband Company (OBC) will launch fiber optic network in Jabal Akhdhar on Sunday to provide high speed Internet to residents and visitors in the region. This OBC’s step comes to build a fiber optic network throughout the Sultanate and implement the National Broadband Strategy. The project, which took 10 months to implement, was implemented in coincidence with the extension of the water network in Jabal Akhdhar, which is being implemented by the Public Authority for Water, to reduce cost and time. The company has equipped approximately 4,168 houses with Internet throughout the region through one of the licensed providers in the Sultanate (Omantel, Ooredoo and Awasr).

This project is one of the most important achievements of the company as the network in Jabal Akhdhar has been connected to Muscat and will contribute in linking other institutions in Jabal Akhdhar to Muscat. Jabal Akhdhar is considered as one of the popular destinations for both Omanis and foreign tourists. Therefore, the availability of fiber optic network will contribute in activating tourist and commercial activities in the region. Said bin Abdullah al Mantheri, CEO of Oman Broadband Company, said that efforts are under way to offer high speed Internet to 8,438 homes in North Al Batinah, 39,586 in Muscat and 29,931 in Dhofar. He said that OBC is responsible for building the fiber optic infrastructure and has contributed significantly to the speed of Internet and lower prices. — ONA