Hidden pearl amid sea, mountains

The Wilayat of Al Khabourah is dotted with archaeological landmarks like castles, forts and watch towers between the sea, valleys and mountains.

Al Khabourah is blessed with a beautiful nature that makes it a popular destination for nature lovers.

The sea is rich in fish and the plains abound in fruitful trees and wild plants. The mountains are home to scattered villages.

A number of valleys lead the visitors to the upstream pristine beauty, where the picturesque running water and green shades of palm, lemon and various types of fruit bearing trees, make it a spot to enjoy.

Above all the mild weather of the wilayat is an added attraction for the tourists.

The Wilayat of Al Khabourah is considered a meeting point for the wilayats of the Governorate of North Al Batinah.

Land topography varies in Al Khabourah between the sea, valleys and mountains.

Al Khabourah stretches from the borders of Wilayat of Saham in the north to the Wilayat of Al Suwaiq southward for 20 km and extends to the Governorate of Al Dhahirah in the west. Al Khabourah is bounded on the east by Sea of Oman for almost 90 km, and is divided by (Muscat-Khatmat Milaha) main road.

Al Khabourah stretches over 2,700 km and comprises 198 coastal and mountainous villages on the banks of the valleys. Khanjar (Omani dagger) is the emblem of the wilayat.

The Wilayat is reputed for its archaeological landmarks, as there are seven castles, the most famous of which is the ‘Bani Said, Al Aqli Fort.’ There are also 21 forts, the most famous being ‘Al Khabourah Fort’, and there are a number of towers, most notably are ‘Al Qasuf Tower, Al Badieah Tower and Al Mathar Tower’ in the village of Al Ghaizain.

The wilayat has bounteous wadis, among the most prominent being Wadi al Hawasnah, Wadi al Sarmi, Wadi Shafan, Wadi Halhal, Wadi Miha Bani Kayoum and Sanaa Bani Ghafir.

People of Al Khabourah work in agriculture, sheep herding, fishing, Khanjar making, shipbuilding (Al Shash), weaving, pottery, copper, leather industries, jewellery, engraving on timber, decorating tools for camels and some agricultural tools.

Folk arts such as Al Razha, Al Qasafi, Al Wanah, Al Maidan, Al Kousa, Al Laiwa, Al Mawlid, along with horse and camel racing and boat racing are popular in the wilayat.

The fertile valleys represent tourist attractions, in addition to villages with mild weather that attract tourists like Al Sihra, Al Qala, Khadra Al Makatim, Sanaa Bani Ghafir and Miha Bani Kayoum.

The wilayat like others in the Sultanate showcases achievements of the prosperous era, namely governmental institutions and units that provide services to the citizens and residents.

Schools dot the wilayat throughout and health institutions are scattered across the area.

The wali’s office provides a leading role in providing a comprehensive development.

An agriculture and animal wealth directorate offers assistance and guidance to farmers and fishermen.

