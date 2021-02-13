HH Sayyid Theyazin visits Oman Sail

MUSCAT: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, visited Oman Sail’s headquarters at Al Mouj Muscat, on Saturday.

During the visit, HH Sayyid Theyazin was acquainted with the work of the foundation and its national contributions on various fields. He watched a visual display about the organisation’s message in reviving Oman’s maritime glories and its role in highlighting the Sultanate’s name at the international events as well as its efforts in the field of youth empowerment.

The visual display showed that the foundation’s work is aligned with the priorities of Oman Vision 2040 and the strategic goals on the field of sailing as well as the economic and marketing levels. It displayed the international tournaments which will be hosted by the Sultanate.

HH Sayyid Theyazin met with the Olympic team that is seeking to qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He commended the effort being exerted in preparation for the games.

During the visit, HH Sayyid Theyazin met with the junior players who had excelled in the Gulf and Asian sailing championships, and the para-athletics who are currently training with the Sail Freely programme with the aim of forming a national team to represent the Sultanate at the international championships.

Dr Khamis bin Salim al Jabir, CEO of Oman Sail, expressed his happiness over HH Sayyid Theyazin’s visit to Oman Sail noting that this visit will boost the morale of Oman Sail’s employees and will encourage them to continue their efforts to achieve the objectives of the foundation and enhance its contribution to the national sustainable development.

He added that the visit represents a strong motivation for the members of the Olympic teams who are currently preparing to qualify for Tokyo Games. — ONA