HH Sayyid Theyazin receives ambassador of Spain

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth received in his office on Monday Maria Luisa Huidobro, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain appointed to the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed the relations between Oman and Spain. It also discussed aspects of existing cooperation in areas related to culture. The meeting also exchanged views on these aspects and means of developing them for the interest of the two countries’ friendly peoples. –ONA