Main 

HH Sayyid Theyazin receives ambassador of Spain

Oman Observer

Muscat: HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth received in his office on Monday Maria Luisa Huidobro, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain appointed to the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed the relations between Oman and Spain. It also discussed aspects of existing cooperation in areas related to culture. The meeting also exchanged views on these aspects and means of developing them for the interest of the two countries’ friendly peoples. –ONA

You May Also Like

Catalans vote to solve independence crisis

Oman Observer Comments Off on Catalans vote to solve independence crisis

Saudi cities get 24-hour curfew, Kuwait isolates two districts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Saudi cities get 24-hour curfew, Kuwait isolates two districts

Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start on July 29

Oman Observer Comments Off on Scaled-down hajj pilgrimage to start on July 29