Heritage, Culture Minister receives Belarussian counterpart

Muscat: Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrooqi, Minister of Heritage and Culture, Chairman of National Museum’s Board of Trustees, received on Wednesday Dr Yuri Bondara, Belarus Minister of Culture, who is currently on an official four-day visit to the Sultanate within the context of Oman-Belarus Cultural Days programme taking place here from April 4 to May 31.

During the meeting, discussion covered topics listed on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Oman and Belarus, notably enhancing cooperation in industries of museums and international festivals and ways of backing the two countries’ files at the UNESCO.

It is worth noting that the Sultanate was the Guest of Honour at celebrations in 2019 marking the 80th anniversary of Belarus Fine Arts Museum. Oman Pavilion at Belarus Public Library was inaugurated, while the library of Oman Centre for language and linguistic culture was supplied with fresh publications.

The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Salim al Ghassani, Advisor at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, Jamal bin Hassan al Mosawi, Director General of the National Museum and a number of officials at the ministry. –ONA