Here’s a staycation idea for you and your family

Eid al Adha is just around the corner, and if you and your family is opting for a memorable staycation, there is a way for you to make the holiday memorable.

To enhance the Eid escape, guests can unwind at a family-friendly rooftop pool with thirst-quenching mocktails and freshly-squeezed juices on deck, or luxuriate in the hands of arbiters of therapeutic massages and treatments at Zanta Spa right here in Muscat.

Grand Millennium Muscat is offering unbeatable summer offers in celebration of the blessed holidays of Eid Al Adha. Guests are invited to enjoy the full 5-star luxury experience with the convenience of Muscat Grand Mall directly adjoined to the property.

Guests can enjoy a lavish and contemporary buffet at the all-day dining restaurant, Taybat, where the finest of international delicacies are served, as well as a number of outlets that serve culinary excellence including Muscat’s best Mediterranean seafood restaurant, Bahriyat, and the terraced Mazaj Terrace and Lounge, known for its Persian charred meats, served in a trendy outdoor space with panoramic views of the Capital.

“We are delighted to offer local guests and international visitors the chance to enjoy the public holidays with great deals and accessible luxury, based in the heart of Muscat.” — Luca Medda, Cluster General Manager, Grand Millennium Muscat and Millennium Executive Apartments Muscat.

Special Eid packages are at OMR57 for a half board on single occupancy and OMR72 on half board double occupancy.

Related