Henry’s desire to succeed as manager undimmed by Monaco misery

London: France football legend Thierry Henry is keen for another chance to prove he can be a successful manager despite his unhappy brief tenure at Ligue 1 side Monaco.

The 42-year-old — Arsenal’s record goalscorer — told the Daily Telegraph that although his phone did not ring for four months following his sacking, things have picked up since then and he has received five offers.

Henry’s dream return last October to manage Monaco, the club where he established his reputation as a top class striker, turned into a nightmare.

Having been part of Belgium manager Roberto Martinez’s backroom team at the World Cup — where they reached the semifinals — he lasted just over 100 days after only four league wins.

“Call me crazy if you want, but I love football and I believe I can be a successful coach,” he said.

“I’m not thinking about the pain, I’m not thinking about failure. I don’t like easy.

“I like to lead and it’s on me to make it happen. The same when I joined Arsenal as a player, the same when I went to Belgium with Roberto. It’s an evolution. — AFP

