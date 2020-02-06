Health sector discusses response to Coronavirus

As part of the efforts of Ministry of Health to tackle Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), the Medical and Public Health Response Sector held on Thursday a meeting with medical directors of several private healthcare establishments at the Directorate-General of Private Health Establishments building.

Director-General of PHE Dr Mazin al Khabouri in his speech said the meeting aimed at coordinating mechanisms of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) detection and diagnosis.

He was referring the suspected cases from the private health institutions to MoH institutions to receive proper medical care. The meeting further identified the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the ministry to handle any confirmed of suspected case.

The MoH’s Director-General of Disease Surveillance and Control Dr Saif al Abri affirmed the importance of the joint collaboration between the public and private health sector, emphasising the necessity of PHE preparedness. Dr Al Abri stressed the significance of developing a health emergency plan on private healthcare institutions level along with training of relevant healthcare workers on infection prevention and control measures. The meeting also reviewed plans of private healthcare facilities to address coronavirus.

Related