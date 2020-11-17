Health prevention measures discussed

MUSCAT: The under-secretaries of the GCC Ministries of Health held on Wednesday a virtual extraordinary meeting to discuss the standardisation of health prevention measures in the GCC points of entry.

The extraordinary meeting was held on the decision of the ministers of health in their sixth meeting to discuss the health prevention measures in the GCC points of entry (land, sea and air), developing a mechanism for adoption of COVID-19 test (PCR), as well as the virus vaccine certificates.

It is worth mentioning that all recommendations agreed on during the meeting will be submitted to the GCC Health Ministers Committee for approval. — ONA

