Health Ministry opens fourth COVID-19 testing centre in Seeb

Muscat: The Ministry of Health, represented by the Directorate-General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate, on Monday opened a fourth COVID-19 testing centre in Al Hail North in the Wilayat of Seeb for testing expats showing symptoms of the disease.

Dr Asim bin Mohammed al Musharaf, centre’s medical superintendent said the centre will receive expats with Coronavirus-like symptoms.

Specialists will take a swab and register the personal information as well as the home and employment address of those tested and trace their contacts.

The samples will be sent to the central lab and, in case of negative result, a message will be sent to them affirming they are free from COVID-19.

This is the fourth COVID-19 testing centre in the Wilayat of Seeb for testing Coronavirus suspected cases. — ONA