Health ministry launches health promotion strategy

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the GCC Health Council, launched the health promotion strategy codenamed “prevention project”.

The inauguration, held via video-conferencing on Wednesday, was held in the presence of Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, Dr Mohammed Saif al Hosni, Undersecretary of the Health Ministry for Health Affairs with the participation of Sulaiman al Dakheel, Director Manger of the GCC Health Council

Al Saeedi gave a speech saying that the strategy is launched according to the GCC Health Vision, the common integration principles and cooperation among the GCC countries. The Prevention strategy is also adopted within Oman Health Vision 2050 and the Five-Year Health Plan (2020-2025). It aims at promoting primary health care.

He also pointed out that the current trend of health projects’ implementation is carried out by research and surveys as health problems are examined in pure systematic approaches.

The Minister of Health also outlined that the concept of health promotion that includes all aspects of the individual, family and community health. It further strengthens the community partnership and integration among all sectors to cooperate in solving all health problems.

Health Affairs Undersecretary also gave a speech saying, “We aim at reducing incorrect and risky health behaviours and habits, limiting the onset of diseases and following the right health choices in everyday life, as well raising individuals’ awareness on the importance of promoting health and maintaining the proper practices, which will consequently reduce everyone’s medical expenses”.

The Director Manager of the GCC Health Council hailed the Health Council’s efforts at the GCC level to ensure provision of the highest levels of health services to citizens with the highest health standards at international organizations level. –ONA