Health Minister to launch national strategic plans for vaccinations

Muscat: Under the theme (together towards better immunization services), Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, will launch on Wednesday the National strategic plans for vaccinations and measles.

He will also introduce new vaccines in the National Immunization Programme in a ceremony to be held at the Kempinski Hotel.

The National Vaccine Action Plan defines strategic objectives and priority actions for immunization programs to guide efforts to prevent and control vaccine-preventable diseases in the Sultanate within the upcoming five years. It takes into account the country’s epidemic statue, morbidity burden, and priorities, as well as the international trends.

The strategy is to reach the goals in terms of coverage, access to new vaccines, mortality and disease reduction, ensuring the quality, effectiveness, and safety of vaccines through integrating state-of-the-art technology.

