Health Minister reviews preventive measures at Muscat Airport

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Obaid Saeedi, Minister of Health, accompanied by a number of officials from the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Oman Airports visited the main arrivals hall of Muscat International Airport with the aim of reviewing all the precautionary and preventive procedures and ensuring their implementation as planned.

It should be noted that MOH is carrying out a number of procedures in the Muscat International Airport including filling out the self-declaration form on the board.
The health worker receives all arrivals before the passports area and assesses the form. If the traveler comes from the endemic countries, he/ she will be examined at
the Health Surveillance Clinic in the arrivals area. If the traveler is symptomatic, laboratory testing will be carried out (by taking a swab).

If the traveler’s health condition does not require institutional healthcare, the sample will be taken to the Health Surveillance Clinic, giving him/ her advice on home isolation.

If the traveler is coming from the endemic countries but does not suffer from any COVID-19 symptoms, he/ she will be briefed on the home or institutional
quarantine. A medical team is following-up on the cases under quarantine and home isolation, as well as a team, is designated to follow-up the institutional quarantined persons.

