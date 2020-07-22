Health Minister participates in Triple Billion Delivery Stocktaking virtual meeting

The Triple Billions included in the WHO’s strategic plan propose to achieve that by 2023: 1 billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage, 1 billion more people better protected from health emergencies, and 1 billion more people enjoying better health and well-being.

The meeting aimed at informing participants about the stocktaking process and its impact on efforts in member countries. The meeting’s agenda included a speech by the Regional Director, an introduction to the stocktaking exercise, and measuring the three billions and the current situation.

Such virtual meetings and events enhance solidarity between WHO’s health ministries and WHO officials, and are an opportunity to work better together and revisit joint programmes to make them more effective, especially in the fight against COVID-19. –ONA