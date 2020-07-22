Main 

Health Minister participates in Triple Billion Delivery Stocktaking virtual meeting

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health took part on Wednesday in a virtual meeting with ministers of health of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s Eastern Mediterranean Region (EM) to take stock of the situation and systematically assess progress towards the “triple billion” targets established in Thirteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 13).
The stocktaking process came as a part of delivering on the commitments for implementing WHO’s (GPW 13) that were made by WHO Member States at the World Health Assembly and the Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Triple Billions included in the WHO’s strategic plan propose to achieve that by 2023:  1 billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage, 1 billion more people better protected from health emergencies, and 1 billion more people enjoying better health and well-being.

The meeting aimed at informing participants about the stocktaking process and its impact on efforts in member countries. The meeting’s agenda included a speech by the Regional Director, an introduction to the stocktaking exercise, and measuring the three billions and the current situation.

Such virtual meetings and events enhance solidarity between WHO’s health ministries and WHO officials, and are an opportunity to work better together and revisit joint programmes to make them more effective, especially in the fight against COVID-19. –ONA

